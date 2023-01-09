Monday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning from Boonville.

Police say an SUV slammed into a home while the family was inside.

We’re told no one was hurt on Oakdale Terrance.

We’re still following that situation in Evansville where police say they detained nine people.

That happened Friday night on West Michigan Street near Wabash Avenue.

President Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

That comes just a day after his first trip to the U.S.- Mexico Border as President.

It’s an emotional day for the Buffalo Bills as they prepare to leave it all out on the field for Damar Hamlin.

The bills hit the turf for the first game since last week’s incident.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

