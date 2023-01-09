Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Derrick Collins
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/9 Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/9 Monday Sunrise Headlines
New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids