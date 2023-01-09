Milder temps, rain to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies kicked off the week with afternoon high temps in the upper 40s. South winds will help warm things up a bit more on Tuesday as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s under sunnsy skies. By Wednesday, clouds will return and we may see a few showers by the evening after highs top out in the upper 50s. Rain likely on Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temps will hover in the middle 50s during the rain, then drop into the upper 20s for Friday morning. A few snow showers or flurries possible as the rain lifts out and cold air filters in early Friday. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s. Mainly dry and seasonable for the weekend.

