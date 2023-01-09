Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail.

The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees.

WTHR reports the checks are legit.

They say Irwin Levin, an attorney at Cohen & Malad, is listed as the legal counsel of record representing the class of Indiana consumers who sued the auto dealerships.

The lawsuits were filed in 2019. The settlement agreement came from 12 of the dealership groups last July.

They denied doing anything wrong, but collectively agreed to pay about $13.5 million to settle the lawsuits.

WTHR reports 145,000 checks will be sent to Indiana consumers who purchased a vehicle from those dealerships between April 4, 2017 to March 31, 2022.

Here locally, those dealership groups include D-Patrick, Inc.

They also include Butler Motors Inc., Dorsett Auto Sales, Inc., Ed Martin 236, Inc., Terry Lee Companies, Inc., Twin City Dodge, Inc., Andy Mohr Automotive Group, Inc., Bill Estes Chevrolet, Inc., Circle Buick GMC., Inc., Beck Automotive Group. Inc., Lockhart Automotive Group., Inc., and Rohr Indy Motors., Inc.

