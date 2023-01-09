Polar Plunge
Freezing Fog Possible

12/19 14 First Alert
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered freezing fog is possible early this morning as low temps drop into the upper 20s. Becoming mostly sunny as high temperatures settle into the mid-40s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with low temps in the mid-30s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps elevate into the mid-50s behind a light southerly wind. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and mild as high temps climb into the mid to upper 50s. Scattered light rain during the afternoon behind a southerly breeze.

