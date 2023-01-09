Evansville citizens voice concerns over Wesselman Woods pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Evansville City Council will be meeting to discuss a petition presented before the council to not construct the new pickleball courts in Wesselman Woods.

The city council has already approved funds for many park projects, and one of those projects is the construction of two-dozen pickleball courts.

People opposed to the construction say it’s going to interfere with animal habitats and prevent people from accessing natural land.

We’re going to attend both meetings Monday and will see what people have to say about the project.

We’ll have a full recap on 14 News at 10.

