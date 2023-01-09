Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Empowerment Academy say they have received an $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation.

According to a press release, that grant will be used for construction funding for the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro.

Officials say construction is expected to be finished within six months of raising the remaining $450,000 needed to complete the project. The facility will have 18 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a teaching and learning kitchen, laundry rooms, dining area, library and study areas, plus a house parent suite when complete.

Long-time Empowerment Academy board member and local Truist Board of Advisors member David Boswell said receiving the grant was a collaborative effort between many individuals including Angie Morrison, Truist market president; Tommy Thompson, local developer and Truist board of directors member; Marlo Long, Truist senior vice president, community development manager; and Calvin Barker, Truist regional president for Kentucky/Ohio.

“After touring the facility and meeting with Empowerment Academy board members,” said Thompson, “I realized just how crucial Empowerment Academy is to creating a truly vibrant Owensboro and Daviess County in which young people who typically fall through the cracks can become educated and economically mobile members of our community.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.