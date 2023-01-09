Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Gray News) – A group of emergency healthcare workers from Michigan claimed a $1 million Powerball prize this week that they won in October.

The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club, made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from Traverse City, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the big prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the club’s representative, BJ Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy in Traverse City.

“The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago,” Bossert said. “There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose. I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing.”

Bossert said he was in shock when he checked his ticket at 4:30 a.m. and saw the club had won $1 million.

“When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work.”

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays,” Bossert said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Derrick Collins
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
New Evansville coffee shop to open
New coffee shop opens in Evansville

Latest News

The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the...
Supreme Court revives push for new trial by Texas death row inmate backed by DA
WFIE Traffic Alert
Dispatch: Semi knocks down power lines on Florida St.
Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.