Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News that one suspect is now in custody.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
32-year-old Matthew Greer
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space
ISP investigating in-custody death
ISP investigating in-custody death

Latest News

Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
WCSO: Teen arrested after property damage tip
WCSO: Teen arrested after property damage tip