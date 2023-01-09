Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News that one suspect is now in custody.
We will update this story once more information is available.
