DCSO: 1 arrested after allegedly stabbing man in neck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to Owensboro Regional Health after a man was taken there with a severe stab wound.

According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 2 a.m.

Deputies say the victim was unable to speak with them, but witnesses told them 26-year-old Andrew Pierce had forced his way into their home. They say Pierce allegedly came into the victim’s room and demanded he come outside to fight him.

A press release, shows witnesses say the victim went outside to try to calm down before a brief argument began. After the argument, Pierce forced himself back into the home and allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck. Pierce then ran away from the scene.

Officials say deputies found Pierce in the 600 block of Jr Miller Boulevard, where he was arrested without further incident.

Deputies say through the course of the investigation and interviews, they were developed probable cause and charged Pierce with the following:

Assault

Criminal Trespassing

Andrew Pierce (Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

