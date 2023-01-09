Polar Plunge
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the warehouse fire on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident.

The investigation was by The Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and ATF’s National Response Team.

The fire broke out on New Year’s Eve around 10:30 a.m., and quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire.

Officials estimate more than 250,000 square feet burned.

Crews remained on scene for several days to watch hot spots and knock down flare ups.

