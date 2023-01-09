Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the warehouse fire on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident.

[Click here for prior coverage]

The investigation was by The Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and ATF’s National Response Team.

The fire broke out on New Year’s Eve around 10:30 a.m., and quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire.

Officials estimate more than 250,000 square feet burned.

Crews remained on scene for several days to watch hot spots and knock down flare ups.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.