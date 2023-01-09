Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force reports that a man was arrested Saturday for drug possession.

According to a press release, 41-year-old Michael Arnold was located by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force hiding in a camper on 70 West in Graham, Kentucky.

Authorities say upon entering the camper, they located Arnold hiding in a closet.

Officials say Arnold had five warrants out for his arrest from Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

Authorities say that officers located crystal meth, along with marijuana, and scales.

Officials say Arnold was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Authorities say Arnold had been part of an ongoing investigation after authorities seized crystal meth from Arnold on an earlier date.

The press release states that the total amount of meth police found was 700 grams.

Authorities say Arnold was booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

