WCSO: Teen arrested after property damage tip

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - According to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, a tip submitted through their app led to the arrest of a teenage boy.

Police say 19-year-old Dayton Hall of Mount Carmel was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property.

Officials say on December 22, a flag pole and landscaping structure were destroyed due to being struck by a vehicle.

Police say several tips about the incident were submitted by the public.

Officials say after gathering evidence at the scene, combined with public tips sent in, Hall was eventually arrested.

Police say Hall has his first appearance in Wabash County Court on January 30.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

