Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday

Lincoln Avenue
Lincoln Avenue(Viewer)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for the a new waterline installation.

According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to through traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue.

The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days with weather permitting.

Local traffic will be maintained, but complete closures will be necessary at locations of active construction.

Drivers are urged to travel slowly for the safety of construction workers.

The detour route for through traffic is South Green River Road, the Lloyd Expressway, and South Burkhardt Road.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

