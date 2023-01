EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side.

Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project.

Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days.

Detours will be marked in the area.

