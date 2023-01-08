New coffee shop opens in Evansville
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday.
Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road.
Their regular business hours will be as follows:
Monday- Friday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
