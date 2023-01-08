Polar Plunge
New coffee shop opens in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday.

Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road.

Their regular business hours will be as follows:

Monday- Friday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

