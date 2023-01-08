Ky. Wesleyan women storm past Lake Erie

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team took down the Lake Erie Storm 59-45 to remain undefeated at the Owensboro Sportscenter this season. The Panthers were led by senior forward Tahlia Walton who poured in 16 points and Cali Nolot who finished with 12.

Wesleyan’s full-court defensive pressure gave Lake Erie problems, as it has to most of their opponents this season. The Panthers got over half of their points on the day off the Storm’s 29 turnovers.

Points were few and far between in the first half, with both squads struggling to shoot the ball from deep. The Panthers found themselves leading 27-19 entering the break due to their fierce defense and advantage in the paint.

Despite their poor first-half shooting, Shiya Hoosier drained a triple less than twenty seconds into the third quarter. A slick feed from Nolot to a cutting Corina Conley late in the third quarter helped the Panthers extend their lead to eight.

The Panthers went on an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter led by Nolot and Walton that completely changed the game. Although the Storm never blew over, as they immediately followed the run with back-to-back threes to stay in the game.

Walton was huge in the final quarter, as she scored ten of her 16 points in the quarter alone to go along with a couple big defensive plays late to close out the game. Reeva Hammelman also turned in an impressive performance on the day, totaling nine points and seven rebounds.

This was an historic day for the women’s basketball program, as this marks another 10-win season for co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman. This is their 13th straight ten-win season, which is every year since they started at Wesleyan in 2010.

The Panthers (9-4, 5-1 GMAC) will be back on the court on Thursday, January 12th at 4:30 p.m. in Findlay, Ohio to take on the Oilers.

