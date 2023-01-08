KWC Men outlast Lake Erie in Overtime

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Facing a Lake Erie team that was riding a three-game winning streak, the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team used a career performance from Borja Fernandez to take down the Storm 74-69 in overtime. Fernandez, who played three years at DI Montana State, scored a career high 27 points on an extremely efficient 11-15 from the floor.

With the win, Wesleyan moves back to .500, sitting at 7-7 (3-3 G-MAC). Lake Erie falls to 8-6 (5-3 G-MAC).

It was a slow start for the Panthers, as after they took a 6-5 lead, they immediately allowed an 18-4 run from the Storm to make it a 23-10 game with 11:52 left in the first half. After a scoreless drought, The Panthers cut the lead back to eight thanks to a three from Antonio Thomas and a layup from Jordan Roland. Down 30-17, Borja Fernandez and Ben Sisson took over, scoring the next 11 points for the Panthers and cutting the lead down to just six. After more layups from Sisson and Roland, Markel Aune hit a pair of free throws at the end of the half to tie the game at 36-36.

The second half was a tight as they come, as neither team held more than a three-point lead for the entire half. Fernandez kept the Panthers in it early, opening the half with two straight and-1′s to get the crowd back into it. With just 9:15 left in the game, Fernandez hit another jumper to give Wesleyan their largest lead of the half at 57-54. Lake Erie quickly answered back with six straight points to take back the lead. Down by two late, Sisson hit a layup to tie the game at 65-65. Strong defense by both sides forced a scoreless final minute of play, and a big Sisson block at the buzzer sent the teams into overtime.

The Panthers took advantage of their trips to the foul line in overtime, scoring seven of their nine points from the charity stripe. After KWC went up by one on a Fernandez layup, Sisson knocked down two big free throws to give Wesleyan a 71-68 lead with just under a minute remaining. Thomas hit a pair of free throws and Roland knocked in one more with seven seconds left to seal Wesleyan’s second overtime victory of the year.

The Panthers shot 25-58 (43.1%) from the field and 2-15 (13.3%) from three. Lake Erie shot 25-63 (39.7%) from the field and 6-20 (30%) from behind the arc. The Panthers scored a season high 42 points in the paint, and there were an incredible 21 lead changes in the contest.

Borja Fernandez went off, going 11-15 from the floor and 1-1 from three to score a career high 27 points. Ben Sisson notched his second double-double of the year, scoring 12 points and hauling in 12 big boards. Also scoring in double-figures was Antonio Thomas (10) and Markel Aune (10). Sisson and Thomas each notched four assists while Sisson tallied a game high three blocks.

Wesleyan will hit the road next week when they travel to Findlay, Ohio, to take on the Oilers, who are coming off a 13-point loss to Cedarville tonight. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

