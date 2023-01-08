Polar Plunge
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.

Derrick Collins
Derrick Collins(Evansville Police Dept.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to West Franklin Street in response to a victim who had been stabbed.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Franklin Street for a domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning.

Officials say the victim told dispatch that they had been stabbed in the neck by 56-year-old Derrick Collins.

Police say the victim stated that Collins had left the apartment prior to them calling dispatch.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they noticed blood on the left side of the victim’s neck that was beginning to dry.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for a minor laceration to the neck.

The affidavit states that police were able to get video footage of Collins leaving the victim’s home.

Police say Collins was located in an apartment and was then taken into custody.

The affidavit confirm Collins was transported and booked at Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Officials say detectives have been notified about the incident.

