Big warm-up midweek followed by rain and a cool-down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cloudy day across the Tri-State with steady temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the day. A few locations, mainly north of I-64 briefly saw some light showers, but most of us stayed dry.

Overnight, the clouds will gradually begin to clear as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 20s. Areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny, although there will be a few passing clouds throughout the day. Our wind direction also shifts Monday, and a gentle breeze from the south-southwest will start pulling warmer air up into the Tri-State.

That flow of warm, southerly air will continue through the middle of the week, pushing our high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s Monday, low to mid 50s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday. That is more than 15° above average for this time of year!

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, but our skies turn mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain Wednesday as a low pressure system moves in from the west. Our best chance of rain will be Thursday when that low pressure system and its associated cold front push through the Tri-State. A few showers on the backside of that system may linger into Friday, but Friday is now trending mainly dry.

At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather from this system, and even our chance of seeing any heavy rain or thunderstorms seems very slim. In total, most of us will probably pick up 0.5 to 0.75″ of rain from Wednesday to Friday.

That cold front will also usher in a change in our wind direction, pulling colder air down from the northwest and causing a drop in our temperatures for the end of the week. Highs will reach the mid 50s Thursday, likely during the first half of the day, then our temperatures will begin to drop as that cold front moves through and will bottom out near freezing Thursday night. Our high temperatures will then only reach into the upper 30s to low 40s Friday and Saturday, which is seasonable for this time of year.

