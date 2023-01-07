Police: Man missing in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for help to find out any information on a man that has gone missing.

According to a press release, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Police say Ellis failed to return home and has made no contact with any family members since.

Officials say Ellis’ black Toyota Tacoma is also missing as well.

Police say they urge anyone with information on Ellis’ disappearance to contact the Huntingburg Police Department.

