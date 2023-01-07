Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Man missing in Huntingburg

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for help to find out any information on a man that has gone missing.

According to a press release, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Police say Ellis failed to return home and has made no contact with any family members since.

Officials say Ellis’ black Toyota Tacoma is also missing as well.

Police say they urge anyone with information on Ellis’ disappearance to contact the Huntingburg Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Matthew Greer
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
UPDATE: Several people arrested after standoff situation
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties

Latest News

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.
EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.
Monday, January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Lucas Oil Center helps celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug