New Christian school coming to Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new school will be opening in Owensboro for the 2023-2024 school year. The school’s directors says it will offer a traditional Christian education.

Two Owensboro natives thought the area would benefit from another type of school for small children. Between the two of them they had public school teaching experience and Sunday school teaching experience, so now that school is coming together inside Lewis Lane Baptist Church.

The classrooms are already taking shape for Highlands Latin School Owensboro, which the directors say is focused on a classical, Christian, traditional education. One of the directors, a retired school teacher, first came across the curriculum when home-schooling her granddaughter during COVID.

“It was just the perfect curriculum, and I felt like if we could offer this to other people in our community, it would just be a choice, and it was something we hoped others would want to do like we did,” said school director Carrie Oliver.

The school found its home in Lewis Lane Baptist Church, which the directors say had been looking for a way to use the building and facilities during the week, rather than just on weekends. The directors say it was a perfect fit for what they’re trying to do.

“We just want to continue that strong, traditional education and be able to offer that to young parents in our community today,” said school director Charlotte Burton.

The school will be a branch of the Highlands Latin School which started in Louisville about 20 years ago. The directors say the curriculum is used by over 2,000 private schools and home schools across the country, and they’ve seen its effects first-hand.

“It’s incremental in the way you teach it, and it’s age-appropriate but the child learns in small steps; and the success I’ve seen with my granddaughter, it just comes so naturally,” said Oliver. “And it’s just exciting to be back learning, teaching.”

The school will have kindergarten through third grade, and they plan to add another grade each year. The curriculum includes the study of latin, which starts in the second grade.

If you’re interested in learning more, or seeing inside, they’re holding an open house this Sunday. For more information visit https://highlandslatin.org/owensboro/.

