Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New Christian school coming to Owensboro

Newscast recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new school will be opening in Owensboro for the 2023-2024 school year. The school’s directors says it will offer a traditional Christian education.

Two Owensboro natives thought the area would benefit from another type of school for small children. Between the two of them they had public school teaching experience and Sunday school teaching experience, so now that school is coming together inside Lewis Lane Baptist Church.

The classrooms are already taking shape for Highlands Latin School Owensboro, which the directors say is focused on a classical, Christian, traditional education. One of the directors, a retired school teacher, first came across the curriculum when home-schooling her granddaughter during COVID.

“It was just the perfect curriculum, and I felt like if we could offer this to other people in our community, it would just be a choice, and it was something we hoped others would want to do like we did,” said school director Carrie Oliver.

The school found its home in Lewis Lane Baptist Church, which the directors say had been looking for a way to use the building and facilities during the week, rather than just on weekends. The directors say it was a perfect fit for what they’re trying to do.

“We just want to continue that strong, traditional education and be able to offer that to young parents in our community today,” said school director Charlotte Burton.

The school will be a branch of the Highlands Latin School which started in Louisville about 20 years ago. The directors say the curriculum is used by over 2,000 private schools and home schools across the country, and they’ve seen its effects first-hand.

“It’s incremental in the way you teach it, and it’s age-appropriate but the child learns in small steps; and the success I’ve seen with my granddaughter, it just comes so naturally,” said Oliver. “And it’s just exciting to be back learning, teaching.”

The school will have kindergarten through third grade, and they plan to add another grade each year. The curriculum includes the study of latin, which starts in the second grade.

If you’re interested in learning more, or seeing inside, they’re holding an open house this Sunday. For more information visit https://highlandslatin.org/owensboro/.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
32-year-old Matthew Greer
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space

Latest News

Honor Flight to take 85 veterans to Washington D.C.
Honor Flight to take 85 veterans to Washington D.C.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (R)
Mayor Winnecke speaks on progress of projects and final year
Stores and businesses have mostly closed on Letcher St. in Henderson.
Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city
Update: EFD gathering information on Garvin St. warehouse fire
Update: EFD gathering information on Garvin St. warehouse fire