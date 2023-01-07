The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors.

According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently.

The Milk Barn Café started out as a red food trailer before eventually reaching their goal with relocating to a building for their business.

As of Saturday, they say the building is officially up for sale.

