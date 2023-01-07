Lucas Oil Center helps celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lucas Oil Center in Evansville will be hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event.

According to a press release, Lucas Oil Center will be offering free car washes to law enforcement officers.

In order to receive a free car wash, officers must be in a marked vehicle or show their badge to attendants if they’re in an unmarked vehicle or personal vehicle.

In addition to a free car wash, free donuts and coffee will also be provided in the lobby of Lucas Oil Center.

Lucas Oil Center is located at 2650 North Green River Road in Evansville.

The event will take place January 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

