ISP investigating in-custody death

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County.

According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County. 

Police say as a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and transported to the Wayne County Jail. 

Officials say upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. 

Police say the Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deed.

Officials say this incident is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the Wayne County Coroner’s office.

The press release states that the investigation is open and on-going and there is no further information available at this time.

