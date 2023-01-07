Honor Flight to take 85 veterans to Washington D.C.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanks to a local company, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will take 85 veterans to Washington D.C. in spring of 2023.

Toyota of Indiana made a $50,000 donation to Honor Flight.

This donation marks the third Toyota contribution Honor Flight has received.

Organizers with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana say they work to honor our local veterans, but they rely on donations and volunteers to do so.

Organizers say none of what they do would be possible without the generosity of the Tri-State.

“Honor Flight is a total, 100% donation,” says Honor Flight of Southern Indiana President, Jerry Blake. “We don’t sell anything, so we rely on our community, which we have a great community here for donations and for volunteers.”

Organizers say the money from Toyota will be crucial in order to send 85 veterans to go to Washington DC and see the monuments honoring their service.

