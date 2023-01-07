Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New Henderson Mayor Brad Staton hasn’t been in office long, but he already has big plans for improving the inner city.

He says the city commissioners have set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas.

Staton says that money will be divided up over four years. He says the first $300,000 should be ready to go at the beginning of the next fiscal year in July.

“The thought process there was to give it enough money, but also give it enough time. A four-year program at minimum is something that will hopefully put in place some structure, some funding, some focus,” Staton said.

The project will consist of five committees. Staton says one city commissioner will be on each of those.

The five committees are blight and affordable housing, infrastructure, public safety, economic development and beautification/special projects.

“What we’re aiming to do with those committees is to put one member of the city commission alongside experts in the field or people who can effect change in those committees and then put those people alongside two or three residents from our inner city area.”

Staton says city commissioners will discuss this at their Jan. 24 meeting. He says there may be some legal things to tie up, but he’s hoping to get committees assigned and get the process started.

From there, Staton says the committee members will meet once a month, then regroup in the summer when the first round of money becomes available.

Then, he hopes they can prioritize projects, and decide which one to start this summer.

Over the last several years, Staton says downtown Henderson has thrived. New businesses have announced their expanding to the city and county.

He says as Henderson succeeds, he doesn’t want people in inner city areas to be forgotten. That stems from his own experiences growing up.

“Before the age of 9 I can remember, and I’m sure there could’ve been more, but I can remember living in three different trailers, three different apartments, when we got our first house it was because my grandmother passed away,” Staton said. I’ve always had a heart for wanting to help people that may tend to be forgotten.”

If everything goes well, Staton says areas that used to thrive and be filled with business, like Letcher Street on the East End, could look completely different in four years.

As they approach their Jan. 24 city commissioner’s meeting, Staton says they’re still looking for people from the community to join committees.

If you’re interested in being a part of this process, Staton says you can call the city’s phone number 270-831-1200.

Staton says you can let them know you’re interested in being a part of an inner city improvement committee, and they’ll get the message to his office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.