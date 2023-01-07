Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug

FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug
By Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat early-stage Alzheimer’s on Friday. Lecanemab, which will be marketed as Leqembi, is an antibody infusion treatment that has been demonstrated to slow cognitive decline and dementia symptom progression.

“Just the possibility of having more time for individuals who are in the early stages of this disease is such a blessing,” said Mackenzie Wallace of the Alzheimer’s Association. “While it’s not a cure, it is a treatment, and that’s something that we haven’t really had in two decades.”

The treatment is only used for early cases, and it won’t stop progression completely, but Wallace said that its mere existence is a good sign for the future.

“ [For] individuals who are in the early stages, this is a big source of hope for them,” she said. “I think this also should give everyone hope in the sense that the research is starting to work and is starting to provide results.”

She said another hurdle is healthcare coverage of the drug. Leqembi still isn’t covered by insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

Wallace said it’s a top priority of the Alzheimer’s Association to lobby and make sure people won’t have to pay for the drug out of pocket.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Matthew Greer
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Hoops Live Week 1: Bosse vs. Central
Hoops Live Week 1: Bosse vs. Central
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation