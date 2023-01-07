EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a trailer was stolen from someone’s yard in Evansville.

Evansville Police say that a call came in around 3 p.m. on Friday about a trailer that was stolen from the yard of a home that was being remodeled at the 1400 block of Parrett Street.

Officials say that the victim stated that they had asked neighbors and friends if they had borrowed the trailer but none of them admitted to taking the trailer.

Police say the offender had to move bricks and cut the lock off the trailer prior to stealing the trailer.

Officials say none of the victim’s neighbors had any surveillance footage of the trailer.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

