EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening.

The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue.

According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry out a search warrant after an incident where sheriff’s deputies chased a driver who ran off after crashing a car earlier this week.

EPD officials say everyone is out of the home.

We will update this story once more information is available.

