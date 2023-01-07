Polar Plunge
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
By Brady Williams and 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening.

The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue.

According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry out a search warrant after an incident where sheriff’s deputies chased a driver who ran off after crashing a car earlier this week.

EPD officials say everyone is out of the home.

We will update this story once more information is available.

