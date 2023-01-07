EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on Saturday afternoon.

This happened near Lexbrook Apartments, which is located on the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue. Dispatch says that AMR was called.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department told 14 News that one man was shot and taken to the hospital. At this time, police say there are no suspects.

