EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on Saturday afternoon.

This happened near Lexbrook Apartments, which is located on the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue. Dispatch says that AMR was called.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department told 14 News that one man was shot and taken to the hospital. At this time, police say there are no suspects.

We have a crew now on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

