Cool and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers are possible tonight and tomorrow, but any chance of rain will be light and isolated. Many of us will stay dry but can still expect mostly cloudy skies both tonight and Sunday. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s overnight then climb into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

The clouds will clear Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. After that chilly start, Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s thanks to a gentle breeze from the southwest.

That flow of warmer air from the south will continue through the middle of the week, pushing our temperatures in the lower 50s Tuesday and mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy but dry. Then, a low pressure system and its associated cold front will push through our region Thursday. Scattered rain seems likely on and off throughout the day Thursday, and a few showers will linger into Friday on the backside of that system. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are not expected at this time. Most of us will probably pick up a total of 0.5 to 0.75″ of rain.

As that system moves out, cooler air will move in from the northwest, dropping our high temperatures into the mid 40s Friday and lower 40s heading into next weekend.

