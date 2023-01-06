Polar Plunge
Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years

Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved its final budget for the next four years on Thursday.

The school board submitted a draft facility plan back in November 2022 for the Kentucky Department of Education to review. KDE officials returned the draft back to the school board with minor changes.

The Local Planning Committee discussed the changes with the school board before deciding to approve the final plan. This plan will allow the Webster County School Board to renovate its schools to current standards.

”It’s you know, improving plumbing fixtures, getting bathrooms to be [Americans with Disabilities Act] standards,” said Eric Rang, project architect with Hafer. “Improving some roofing that’s 20 years old or more, improving HVAC systems, improving some electrical systems, and getting technology up to 2022 standards.”

The Webster County School Board unanimously voted to approve the district plan. The plan will be sent back to the Kentucky Department of Education for a final review.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

