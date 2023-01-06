Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled demolition in Wabash County stirred up commotion in both Posey and Vanderburgh counties Friday morning.

Our 14 News team received multiple reports from viewers about a “loud boom and shaking” in those counties around 9 a.m.

Viewers told us they thought the noise may have been an earthquake.

According to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, the disturbance was actually caused by a demolition at Amax Coal Mine.

Officials say crews were taking out a couple of structures during the demolition.

You can watch the demolition below.

