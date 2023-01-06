Visit Owensboro to host ‘Wedding Sampler’ event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Visit Owensboro is hosting a Wedding Sampler, in hopes of attracting more brides and grooms to the area.

In an effort to bring more weddings to Daviess County venues, Visit Owensboro is creating a wedding sampler on April 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During that time frame, potential brides and grooms are invited to check out several venues in a single day at no cost.

“The wedding business plays a huge part in our tourism economy,” says Dave Kirk, Destination Management of Visit Owensboro. “Throughout the year, room blocks are set up for guests coming to Owensboro for a wedding and venues are rented for the big day. They buy food from different caterers. It’s big business for us. I just thought how cool would it be if we could make it easier to book and select the perfect place for your wedding/reception then to get to see multiple places in a day staffed with wedding experts.”

More than ten venues have already expressed interest in participating in the new event.

It’s up to each venue to determine what they want to showcase during the wedding sampler.

Visit Owensboro will offer a punch card passport with each venue listed available for pick up April 28 from the visitor center located at 215 East Second Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants can take the card to different venues of their choosing to get punched.

They can turn that card into the Visitor Center on May 1 to be entered to win some wedding related prizes.

You must visit a minimum of four venues to be eligible for a prize.

