Update: EFD gathering information on Garvin St. warehouse fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Fire Investigators, officials are working and gathering information to help identify where exactly the fire started on Garvin Street Saturday morning.

Evansville firefighters say they are trying to find origin of where the fire initially ignited.

Officials say Evansville firefighters who arrived on scene Saturday morning have been interviewed and shared what they went first and what they saw.

According to a press release, on Thursday an excavator began moving some of the collapsed building to help expose hotspots to finally allow water to get onto the burning materials.

Officials say smoke still may be visible on occasion due to some flareups that may continue until fire officials are able to thoroughly put out the smoldering areas.

The press release states that Evansville Police Department has remained on scene since the fire started Saturday.

