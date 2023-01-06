United Companies announces management transition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Companies has announced the transition of Ronald D. Romain to Executive Chairman of United Companies from his former position as CEO.

According to a press release, Amy Romain Barron has been named the new CEO as the third generation of Romain family ownership after previously serving as Vice President of United Companies.

United Companies is a privately owned corporation in Evansville and is a multifaceted financial and transportation services organization with more than 4,400 associates.

“As Executive Chairman, I’m looking forward to continuing our mission of being a growth-oriented organization, all while investing in the development of our team members and the communities we serve,” Romain said.

Barron has dedicated her career to the family business as well, helping to create long-term operational and strategic initiatives within each business unit. In addition, she is actively engaged in the local Evansville community, currently serving as President of the Evansville Day School Board of Trustees and a member of the Welborn Baptist Foundation Board of Directors.

“I’m excited for this next chapter as CEO of United Companies and to continue leading our teams in the work we do with our clients and communities across the country,” Barron said. “We are fortunate to have great leadership and employees across all of our businesses, and United Companies as a whole is poised for further growth and success in the future.”

