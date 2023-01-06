Water main line work to close Lincoln Ave. and Mesker Park Drive
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Monday, drivers should expect a few road closures due to a new water main line.
Officials say the closure will last about 60 days.
The closure is for the following:
- Northbound lane of Mesker Park Drive between Bement and Wimberg Avenues
- The zoo is located in that area, so drivers will want to be careful if you are headed there
- Lincoln Avenue from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln
- Local traffic is allowed in this area, but through traffic is not
- A complete closure could happen but is currently not planned
