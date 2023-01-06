Polar Plunge
Water main line work to close Lincoln Ave. and Mesker Park Drive

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Monday, drivers should expect a few road closures due to a new water main line.

Officials say the closure will last about 60 days.

The closure is for the following:

  • Northbound lane of Mesker Park Drive between Bement and Wimberg Avenues
    • The zoo is located in that area, so drivers will want to be careful if you are headed there
  • Lincoln Avenue from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln
    • Local traffic is allowed in this area, but through traffic is not
    • A complete closure could happen but is currently not planned

