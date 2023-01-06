Water main line work to close Lincoln Ave. and Mesker Park Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Monday, drivers should expect a few road closures due to a new water main line.

Officials say the closure will last about 60 days.

The closure is for the following:

Northbound lane of Mesker Park Drive between Bement and Wimberg Avenues The zoo is located in that area, so drivers will want to be careful if you are headed there

Lincoln Avenue from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Local traffic is allowed in this area, but through traffic is not A complete closure could happen but is currently not planned



