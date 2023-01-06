Toy Town and Red Kettle collection numbers are in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that the holiday season is over, we’re getting a look at how big of an impact a few community initiatives made here in Evansville.

We partnered with Salvation Army for its annual toy town drive.

This season, about 6,800 toys were collected across dozens of locations.

Along with toys and games, families also received a meal box with a turkey.

About 3,500 people benefited from the community’s generous donations.

As for the Red Kettle Project, bell ringers collected more than $267,000.

Leaders want to give a big thank you to everyone’s efforts.

