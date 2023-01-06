Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Toy Town and Red Kettle collection numbers are in

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that the holiday season is over, we’re getting a look at how big of an impact a few community initiatives made here in Evansville.

We partnered with Salvation Army for its annual toy town drive.

This season, about 6,800 toys were collected across dozens of locations.

Along with toys and games, families also received a meal box with a turkey.

About 3,500 people benefited from the community’s generous donations.

As for the Red Kettle Project, bell ringers collected more than $267,000.

Leaders want to give a big thank you to everyone’s efforts.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
32-year-old Matthew Greer
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space

Latest News

Visit Owensboro to host ‘Wedding Sampler’ event
Visit Owensboro to host ‘Wedding Sampler’ event
EPD investigating Garvin St. warehouse fire
Update: EFD gathering information on Garvin St. warehouse fire
OPD: 2 arrested following fentanyl trafficking investigation
OPD: 2 arrested following fentanyl trafficking investigation
Police: 2 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 41 and Watson Ln.
Police: 2 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 41 and Watson Ln.