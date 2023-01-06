State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.

Several discrepancies were found by the auditor.

One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off without using any leave time. It also said 10 employees’ timesheets do not support actual hours worked and paid.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider replied to each discrepancy.

In response to claims that employees took time off without using leave time, Schneider said they were confused about how they classified their employees, and they will make a change to fix the issue.

The auditor replied to that response, saying staff was leaving after lunch on Fridays, and their timesheets documented that they worked the entire day.

The auditors found discrepancies with the county’s use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The audit states that the county was awarded $8,781,513 in ARPA funds in two separate payments.

“In September 2021, the county transferred $1,490,494 from the ARPA fund into the general fund for ‘lost revenue,’” a release from Harmon’s office said.

Schneider said in his reply that he disagrees with the assessment that the county did not have an “effective internal control system” for the federal funds. He went on to say that guidance from the State Auditor’s Office was “confusing and contradictory.”

Schneider says each year the judge executive’s office is audited by the state. Each audit comes with discrepancies that are corrected. He says overall this was a good audit for the county.

You can read the full press release from the auditor with the discrepancies and Schneider’s response to each here.

You can read the full audit here.

