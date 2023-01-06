Scattered showers for the weekend

Polar Plunge
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies capped off Friday with highs in the middle 40s.  A weather system will spread scattered showers across the Tri-State beginning late Friday night and continuing through early Sunday.   Rain amounts will be much less than the rainfall earlier this week.  Generally  a tenth of an inch or two is likely Saturday.  Temperatures will remain in the middle 40s and lows in the middle 30s, so no threat for wintry precip this weekend.  Next week will bring sunshine and milder temps with highs in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday and near 60 Wednesday.  More showers possible next Thursday and Friday.

