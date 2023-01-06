Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - American Red Cross hosted a “Donorama Blood Drive” at Eastland Mall on Thursday.

Beds and booths were set up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Dillards inside the mall.

Donor Recruitment Manager Ann Almquist says events like this are important because the local region of the American Red Cross uses 2,200 units of blood per month, as well as units that are sent to hospitals and emergency centers.

“It saves lives every single day,” Almquist said. “If it’s a C-Section, it’s a hip replacement, an open heart surgery. Any sort of trauma we need the blood products and this is the perfect opportunity to come together right here in Evansville.”

