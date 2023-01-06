Polar Plunge
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall

American Red Cross
American Red Cross(Kheron Alston)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - American Red Cross hosted a “Donorama Blood Drive” at Eastland Mall on Thursday.

Beds and booths were set up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Dillards inside the mall.

Donor Recruitment Manager Ann Almquist says events like this are important because the local region of the American Red Cross uses 2,200 units of blood per month, as well as units that are sent to hospitals and emergency centers.

“It saves lives every single day,” Almquist said. “If it’s a C-Section, it’s a hip replacement, an open heart surgery. Any sort of trauma we need the blood products and this is the perfect opportunity to come together right here in Evansville.”

If you are interested in donating blood, click here.

