Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro.

Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page.

For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

