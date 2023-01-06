Polar Plunge
Police: 2 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 41 and Watson Ln.

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 41 and Watson Lane Friday morning.

According to police, an SUV and a pickup truck collided, before hitting a light pole and nearly knocking it over onto southbound traffic.

Police say the crash happened just after 9 a.m.

Authorities say a third vehicle at the Superior Auto car lot was also damaged in the aftermath.

Officials say both drivers are expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

