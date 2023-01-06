OPD: 2 arrested following fentanyl trafficking investigation
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Owensboro Police, a drug investigation resulted in two people being arrested Thursday.
Officials say detectives and police officers recovered a large amount of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun.
Police say the two people who have been arrested on drug trafficking charges are 19-year-old Aidan Sheriff and 19-year-old Carly Blair.
Officials say Sheriff and Blair were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
