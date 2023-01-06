Mostly sunny today, scattered weekend rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A clear, cold and frosty start to the day! You may need to give yourself an extra minute or two to defrost your windshield before heading off to school or work today. Temperatures are below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. Once the sun rises, we will start to climb through the 30s, breaking into the low 40s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 40s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will roll into the Tri-State this evening, then a few scattered showers are possible overnight, mainly after midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s.

Light, spotty rain chances will linger into Saturday morning. I do think we will get a break from the rain Saturday afternoon, and some of you may even get a brief peek of sunshine, but a few more showers will move through our region Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

All of the rain this weekend will be light and scattered. We are not expecting any widespread or heavy rain. In total, we will pick up 0.25″ of rain or less this weekend.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Our next chance of widespread rain appears to be Thursday into Friday of next week. Temperatures will be running slightly above average throughout next week with highs in the upper 40s Monday and low 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

