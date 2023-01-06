Polar Plunge
The January 6th riot brought change to Capitol Hill, politics

Some lawmakers want to move forward; others feel not enough has been done
By Annie Andersen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It has been two years since the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. It’s a day seared in the minds of many.

“We can see people over running the chamber, the Senate chamber where we’d been literally a few minutes before,” f recalled.

The House Selected Committee to Investigate the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol disbanded in December, after it released an 845 page report of its findings. A list of best practices on how to avoid a repeat of that was included in the report.

One recommendation the committee made was to update the Electoral Count Act, closing the loopholes that would allow a losing presidential candidate to challenge an election outcome.

Democrats were able to include that legislation in a wide-ranging spending bill passed in December.

Members from both sides of the aisle are now calling for Congress to learn from what happened, but move on with a fresh start.

“I think this this is something that we have to put in the past,” Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) said. “We’ve got to move forward. I think moving forward in this Congress, we’re going to do a lot of good things for the American public and we’re going to work bipartisanly.”

“Let’s protect democracy, make sure we have free and fair elections and let’s get Congress up and running and back to work,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR).

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management program at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management. He warns that decisions made by incoming Republican leadership might re-open old wounds.

“The legacy of January 6 is really going to depend upon the investigation of the January 6 Committee, which we’re hearing might be happening from the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Belt explained. “How that goes about is probably going to be something that’s really going to be impactful.”

Belt worries this move will further political division between Americans.

“I think they’re sick of the divisiveness and I think they’re sick of the idea that we are a very fragile democracy, and they want us to move forward and move forward in a way that is responsible and government gets it done,” Belt said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

