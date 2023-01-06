Polar Plunge
ISP: Colorado murder suspect arrested following brief chase

Shawnathan Chance Mugshot
Shawnathan Chance Mugshot(Source: Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Colorado is now in custody in the Tri-State.

It all started Friday morning on Interstate 64 where a trooper clocked Shawnathan Chance of Dunn, North Carolina going 86 miles per hour.

The trooper tried to stop the driver and a chase began.

According to Indiana State Police, Chance left eventually I-64 and turned on CR-1000 South. This is where troopers say he lost control and flipped multiple times.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

ISP officials say Chance may have been involved in a murder on Thursday night in Colorado.

According to a social media post from Wheat Ridge Police, the suspect is accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk, and then taking off in his car.

Chance is now in the Posey County Jail until he’s extradited.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

