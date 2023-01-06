Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces Next Level Agenda

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced all of his plans this week for the 2023 Next Level Agenda.

Public health, education and workforce, community development, and economic development were the main topics he addressed in the agenda.

His public health plans focused on more money for county officials, enhanced mental health services, and more funding for substance abuse programs.

“We’ve just seen too much harm, or worse than that – ruin – to individuals and families to not continue to lean into this and continue to build out that regional system,” Holcomb said of the current substance abuse support in Indiana.

His education initiatives include a proposed $1.175 billion investment in K-12 tuition support, an incentive program to raise IREAD grades, prohibition of textbook fees, and teacher pay raises.

Lori Young of the Evansville Teachers’ Association said the proposed raise from the current average salary of $56,600 a year to $60,000 a year is “a step in the right direction.” Young said she hopes it will help Indiana begin to compete with neighboring states.

His community development plans involve doubling state funds to regional food banks, more money to Next Level Trails and $500 million more for READI grants.

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO Tara Barney said those funds have helped the area in the past.

“It lets us do more impactful work with those funds as opposed to having just a one-off opportunity,” she said.

His economic plans center around tax cuts and deal-closing funds to draw in big businesses.



