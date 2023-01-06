Polar Plunge
Hoops Live Scoreboard - Week 1

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Hoops Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

